Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,159 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.3 %

TER stock opened at $151.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $152.67.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

