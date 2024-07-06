Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,166 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASS. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 29,252 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,432,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 39.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,578,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

CASS opened at $39.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $535.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.07). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

