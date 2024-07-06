Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,232 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

