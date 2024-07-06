Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,529 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $4,234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,737 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $1,661,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAA. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

