Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,828 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 48,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 21.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,562,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

XDSQ opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.79.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

