Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 7,020 Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $4,672,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CRF stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $8.56.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1037 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

