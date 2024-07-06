Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XTL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,286,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTL opened at $78.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52 week low of $64.09 and a 52 week high of $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

