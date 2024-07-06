Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,277 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New Mountain Finance

In other news, Director David Ogens acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $44,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 166,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,854.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 0.6 %

NMFC opened at $12.32 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.08 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.52%.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

