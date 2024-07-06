Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,263 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 949,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 204,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 273.5% during the first quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 302,472 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth $11,549,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1241 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

