Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 34,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $9,539,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 17,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.03.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

