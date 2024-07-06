Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,783. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.37.

Pinterest stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 207.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

