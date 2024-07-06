Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,290,000 after acquiring an additional 161,349 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 425,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $27.33.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

