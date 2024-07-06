Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWX. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,974,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,419,000 after purchasing an additional 46,281 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

EWX stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $776.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $59.31.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

