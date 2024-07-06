Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $261.61 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

