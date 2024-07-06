Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 591,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3,277.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 487,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,040,000 after acquiring an additional 472,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BST opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $38.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

