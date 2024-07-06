Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAR. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 325,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 60.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 367,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $23.60 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.