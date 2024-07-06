Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

