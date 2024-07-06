Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,523,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $162,296,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Ferrari by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 924,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,740,000 after purchasing an additional 392,401 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ferrari by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,508,000 after purchasing an additional 208,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $422.39 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $285.02 and a twelve month high of $442.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $415.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

