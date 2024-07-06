Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.3 %

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNL shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Stories

