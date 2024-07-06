Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,744 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 113,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,809 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of XBOC opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

