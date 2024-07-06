Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,917,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,655 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,370,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 892,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after buying an additional 261,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,494,000 after buying an additional 161,479 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 1.5 %

AUB stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,961.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

