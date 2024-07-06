Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in International Bancshares by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,020,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,434,000 after purchasing an additional 444,674 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 640,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in International Bancshares by 777.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 51,627 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at International Bancshares

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,799,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,607,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.70. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.85 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

