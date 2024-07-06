Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.50% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQL. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Performance

EQL stock opened at $118.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.24. The company has a market capitalization of $344.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.83. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $95.90 and a 52-week high of $119.19.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

