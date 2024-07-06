Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Alamo Group worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Alamo Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 403,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALG. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $165.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.04. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.42.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

