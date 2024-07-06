Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 5.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.14.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $402.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $398.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.72. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $227.21 and a one year high of $437.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. Medpace’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

