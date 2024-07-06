Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Revvity by 84.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RVTY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.69.

NYSE RVTY opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

