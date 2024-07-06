Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,222,000 after purchasing an additional 222,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,840 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,409 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.98. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

