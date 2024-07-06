Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FID. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FID opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF
The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.
