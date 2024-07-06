Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000.

Get Cambria Global Momentum ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:GMOM opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $140.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Cambria Global Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.