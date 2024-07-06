Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,072 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $814,000.

Get JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JPLD opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.