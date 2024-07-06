Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,524,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,414.06.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,274.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,307.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,194.09. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.