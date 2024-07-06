Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QLTA. Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 26,205 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

