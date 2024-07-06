Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCO. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 6.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 13.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 17.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 172,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after buying an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,195.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of DCO stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

