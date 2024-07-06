Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,969,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,829,000 after acquiring an additional 189,706 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,641,000 after acquiring an additional 186,337 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,062,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,042,000 after acquiring an additional 107,011 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,893,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,431,000 after acquiring an additional 391,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

NYSE:MOS opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

