Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,742,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,387 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,655,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,649 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock opened at $196.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $293.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.26.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

