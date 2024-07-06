Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 95.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $178.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.87 and a 12-month high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

