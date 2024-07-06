Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMEE opened at $55.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

