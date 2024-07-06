Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBI. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

