Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 11,654 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 304.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $85.90 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

