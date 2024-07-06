Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,377 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in América Móvil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627,860 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298,239 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,528,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,139,000 after acquiring an additional 245,113 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $42,575,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,128,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 134,047 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AMX opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $22.26.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

