Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 14,187 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 575,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after buying an additional 25,328 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,576,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 236,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 54,892 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

