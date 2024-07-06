Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 24,968 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

CSWC opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.22%.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

