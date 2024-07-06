Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,898 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -36.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLG. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

