Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,161,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,687,244,000 after buying an additional 132,206 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,483,000 after buying an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,805,000 after buying an additional 154,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $282,329,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $331.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. ANSYS’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

