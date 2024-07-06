Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNR. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

GNR opened at $56.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $51.68 and a twelve month high of $60.63.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

