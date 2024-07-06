Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 154.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000.

Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $26.77.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

