Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,784 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

InMode Stock Down 0.6 %

INMD opened at $17.37 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.