Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DWAS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 382.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $91.98.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0821 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

