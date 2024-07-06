Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 587.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UITB. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.1609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

