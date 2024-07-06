Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1,879.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 779,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 740,352 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,516,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,323,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,111,000 after buying an additional 307,756 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADX opened at $22.02 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

